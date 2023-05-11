Tolling on Liberty Bridge to start soon, company says

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Drivers will soon have to pay a toll to cross the Liberty Bridge in Bay City, according to the Bay City Bridge Partners.

The company made an announcement on Thursday, May 11 urging Bay City residents to create a BC-PASS account to ensure they receive free tolling until 2028.

“Do you want to pay $0 or $5.50,” the company asked in its announcement.

Tolling was set to begin in May, but on April 28, BCBP announced the Liberty Bridge would remain free to give residents and non-residents more time to create their BC-PASS accounts.

BCBP has expanded hours in its customer service center to better accommodate customers, in addition to adding a new hotline and a section on its website to better serve its customers.

The company also said it will announce the tolling start date at least two weeks in advance.

BCBP officials said the responsibility is on Bay City residents to take action to create a BC-PASS account and put a transponder in their vehicles to get free tolling. Without it, they will be responsible for paying the pay-by-plate rate of $5.50 if they cross the bridge.

If non-residents don’t want to pay the pay-by-plate rate, BCBP said they can create a BC-PASS account to ensure they will pay the lowest rate possible.

BCBP wants to remind the public there are three ways to create a BC-PASS account:

Create your account online by visiting its website and follow these steps: Click on “Get Your BC-PASS,” Click “Sign up for an account,” Click “Create a new account” to provide the required information.



City residents are required to upload a photo of their vehicle registration. Once their information has been verified, BCBP will mail them a BC-PASS.

To create your account over the phone, call 855-648-4330 Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. so a customer service representative can assist you.

Create your account in person. Visit its office at 300 Center Ave., Suite 101. Be sure to check its website for current hours of operation, including extended hours during lunch and on Wednesday evenings. Remember to bring a valid photo ID and valid vehicle registration for each vehicle needing a BC-PASS. BCBP will create your account and provide you with your BC-PASSes.

