Warm, initially sunny with increasing clouds and evening rain chances Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures sitting in the upper 70s and lower 80s this evening gradually fall into the middle 50s overnight. Our clear skies and generally quite conditions will remain in place overnight and to start out tomorrow. We should gradually add in some higher cloud cover through the night, but not quite enough to block out the sun tomorrow morning. Expect us to start out with some filtered sunshine in the morning, with those higher clouds filling in more and more through the day.

I would expect those clouds to allow enough sunshine in by early afternoon to support temperatures warming into the upper 70s and lower 80s once again. We will spend most of, if not all of, the daytime hours tomorrow dry with the gradually increasing cloud cover. However, as we head into the evening, especially closer to sundown, shower chances will increase for folks south of the Saginaw Bay. The highest chance for showers will be after sundown for folks closest to I-69. Showers look to continue into early Saturday morning but should leave the area by mid-late morning. However, there may remain a small chance for a few showers lingering for the southern Thumb into the early afternoon Saturday.

We cool down a little bit into the weekend, with temperatures into the middle and upper 60s (which is still around normal for this time of year), with a warming trend into next week back into the lower 70.

Below is a check of your hour-by-hour forecast for this evening, tomorrow morning, tomorrow afternoon, and tomorrow evening:

TV5 First Alert Weather | Thursday Evening Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Thursday Evening Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Thursday Evening Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Thursday Evening Forecast Update (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.