Amber Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl in North Carolina

An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen girl in North Carolina.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen girl in North Carolina.(Stanly County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday morning at a Stanly County school.

According to the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, Stephanie Michele Morton was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on May 11 at South Stanly High School.

An Amber Alert was issued for Morton.

She was seen leaving with a man, believed to be 30-year-old Duane Howard Bartlett, in a red passenger car, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Officials say Morton is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Morton’s location should call the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office at 704-985-0656.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 27-year-old Bay City man was killed during a shooting in Saginaw on Wednesday.
Bay City man killed in Saginaw shooting
The fire Thursday was at the Indian Hills Manor Mobile Home Park off Genesee Road.
Crews respond to fire at Genesee Twp mobile home park
Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to find a fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous.
Police searching for man considered armed, dangerous
Zion Micsak-Tolbert
Bay City man arrested for double stabbing
As requests come in from other shelters asking for help, the Midland Humane Society announced...
Midland Humane Society holds free adoption event

Latest News

Migrants are stopped by a Texas National Guard soldier after crossing from Ciudad Juarez,...
Pandemic-related asylum restrictions known as Title 42 expire, straining US immigration system
A mid-Michigan family shared their story of sticking together while battling life-threatening...
Mid-Michigan husband, wife share simultaneous battles with COVID, cancer
A mid-Michigan family shared their story of sticking together while battling life-threatening...
Mid-Michigan husband, wife share simultaneous battles with COVID, cancer
A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake...
Mother, daughter graduating college together with 4.0 GPAs