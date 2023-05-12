Cooler, but mainly dry for Mother’s Day Weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful week, but today clouds have quickly taken over and given us a gray finish to the workweek.

Despite this, it won’t be an unpleasant Friday evening by any stretch! Much of the rain showing up on radar this afternoon isn’t reaching the ground, and even if it manages to do so in spots, it will likely amount to a sprinkle at best. Temperatures also haven’t suffered much with plenty of 70s and 80s.

As for Mother’s Day Weekend? It won’t be as bright as this week, but should still be pretty nice!

This Evening & Overnight

Even with plenty of showers showing up on radar tonight, you shouldn’t need to alter your plans tonight around these, since we expect our trend of most of them not reaching the ground to continue.

Lows are expected to fall into the 50s in most areas tonight. (WNEM)

With clouds expected to stick around for most of the night, plan for overnight lows to settle in the 50s in most areas, with a gradual fall through the 60s and 70s this evening. Winds should remain light this evening and overnight, mainly out of an east northeasterly direction.

Saturday

We’ll keep a small chance for a shower or sprinkle on Saturday, just like we have today. The threat for any rain over the TV5 viewing area remains pretty small, but a few spits of rain may clip some of our southern and southwestern areas during the morning and early afternoon.

Although cooler, we should be above average for another day on Saturday. (WNEM)

Outside of that, skies will be a mix of partly to mostly cloudy conditions, with highs in the 60s and 70s. Winds will be out of an easterly or northeasterly direction, sustained around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 20 miles per hour.

Dry weather is expected Saturday evening, with partly to mostly cloudy conditions expected to continue into the late evening and overnight. Lows will settle in the middle 40s to low 50s.

Sunday: Mother’s Day

Although cloudy at times again on Sunday, we should have a dry Mother’s Day unless there’s a big change to the trends we’ve seen over the last few days now. However, expect a big change in the temperature department as we close out the weekend.

High temperatures will be much cooler on Sunday. (WNEM)

Highs are only expected to be in the middle 50s to middle 60s, and could be struggling to break 50 along the immediate shoreline of Lake Huron. Winds will be similar to Saturday, around 5 to 15 miles per hour out of the northeast with gusts near 20 miles per hour.

Although mostly cloudy conditions seem likely for much of the day, some occasional breaks of sunshine seem possible, especially in the afternoon.

Clouds will break up into Sunday night, and with the already cool temperatures during the day, we’ll likely fall to the 30s and 40s for lows. If you have sensitive vegetation, be sure to keep an eye on the forecast for Sunday night as there may be Frost Advisories issued if trends continue.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.