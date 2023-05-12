Detour on westbound US-10 in Bay County starts Friday

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Drivers should expect a detour for a popular route in Bay County starting Friday, May 12.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said it will begin the first phase of detouring westbound US-10 traffic to accommodate construction work beginning Friday. Westbound traffic will be detoured from Bay City to the US-10/I-75 interchange by M-13, M-84, or northbound I-75.

The work is part of an overall $32.8 million investment to rebuild westbound US-10 from 7 Mile Road to Bay City. MDOT will demolish and rebuild the Mackinaw Road overpass. The project includes bridge maintenance at 3 Mile Road, replacing a culvert at Culver Creek, and the addition of two roundabouts to mitigate congestion, and replacing current traffic signals. Expect additional detours.

The overpass work is expected to end in 2024 and the detour is expected to end in July, according to MDOT.

