Genesee Ave. Bridge in Saginaw to close Monday

By Emily Brown
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The W. Genesee Avenue Bridge in Saginaw will be closed starting Monday, May 15.

Crews will be performing preventative bridge maintenance work on the bridge between N. Niagara Street and S. Water Street. This will require a full bridge closure which will begin Monday at 7 a.m.

Drivers will need to follow the detour provided or seek an alternate route if possible.

The bridge is scheduled to reopen Friday, May 19 at 5 p.m.

The city of Saginaw asks drivers to be patient while the work is in progress.

