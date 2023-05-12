Genesee Co. man sentenced in relation to 16-year-old shooting death

Terrance Painting
Terrance Painting(WNEM)
By Hannah Mose
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO. (WNEM) - A Genesee County man has been sentenced in relation to the shooting death of a 16-year-old in 2021.

On Saturday, April 7, 2021, police responded to a shooting on Henry Street in Flint. Trenton Morin, 16, had been shot and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The following investigation led police to Terrance Painting, who was 20-years-old at the time of the incident.

A plea hearing was held on April 19, 2023, where Painting plead guilty to one count of manslaughter and one count of weapons felony firearm.

On May 12, 2023, Painting was sentenced to a minimum of 29 months in prison, with a maximum of 180 months for his manslaughter charge. He was also sentenced to 24 months in prison for his felony firearms charge, but he has served 552 days of that sentence.

Read next:
Ducklings rescued after falling into storm drains
Ducklings rescued from storm drains.
Consumers Energy offering buyout to non-union employees
Consumers Energy
Tolling date to be announced for Liberty Bridge
Lynn Pavlawk talks about the grand opening of the Liberty Bridge on Thursday, Dec. 22, and what...
Man groomed, raped minor, sheriff says
John Cole

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 27-year-old Bay City man was killed during a shooting in Saginaw on Wednesday.
Bay City man killed in Saginaw shooting
The fire Thursday was at the Indian Hills Manor Mobile Home Park off Genesee Road.
Crews respond to fire at Genesee Twp mobile home park
Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to find a fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous.
Police searching for man considered armed, dangerous
Zion Micsak-Tolbert
Bay City man arrested for double stabbing
As requests come in from other shelters asking for help, the Midland Humane Society announced...
Midland Humane Society holds free adoption event

Latest News

Police encourage detours to avoid traffic woes during Midland soccer weekend
Friction Theatre performing interactive cabaret
Threats to Flint city officials prompt executive order
Thousands have flocked to Midland as young athletes prepare to show off their soccer skills...
Police encourage detours to avoid traffic woes during Midland soccer weekend
John Cole
Man groomed, raped minor, sheriff says