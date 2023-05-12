Human skull found in Holmes Township

(WPTA)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Human remains were recovered from a wooded location in Holmes Township.

On Wednesday May 10, detectives from the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to the discovery of partial skeletal remains at a residential property on Swanson Road #24.5.

Deputies responded to the scene and found a human skull.

With the assistance of a cadaver dog, law enforcement agencies worked into the following day to attempt to locate additional remains.

The remains have not yet been scientifically identified, but probable identification has been made. That identification will not be released until it is confirmed. The case remains under investigation although no foul play is suspected at this time.

Menominee County Sheriff Mike Holmes encourages anyone with information related to this incident to contact the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office at 906-863-441.

Tips may also be reported anonymously via the Crime Stoppers of Marinette and Menominee County Facebook Page or through the Crime Stoppers mobile tip app.

The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police Gladstone and Iron Mountain Posts, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Menominee Police Department’s Robotics Unit and Bay Area Mountain Search and Rescue.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 27-year-old Bay City man was killed during a shooting in Saginaw on Wednesday.
Bay City man killed in Saginaw shooting
The fire Thursday was at the Indian Hills Manor Mobile Home Park off Genesee Road.
Crews respond to fire at Genesee Twp mobile home park
Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to find a fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous.
Police searching for man considered armed, dangerous
Saginaw FlightCare Nurse
Michigan’s longest-serving flight nurse hangs up her wings
Zion Micsak-Tolbert
Bay City man arrested for double stabbing

Latest News

Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Blastomycosis cases among Delta County paper mill employees rises to 118
Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy offering buyout to non-union employees
Lynn Pavlawk talks about the grand opening of the Liberty Bridge on Thursday, Dec. 22, and what...
Tolling date to be announced for Liberty Bridge
Police responded to a Lansing gas station after a man broke into a nearby hotel room, assaulted...
Armed man breaks into hotel room, assaults guests before stand-off