Jamie Foxx out of the hospital and recuperating, daughter says

Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA....
Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA. Live in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Jamie Foxx has left the hospital and is recuperating following a medical emergency last month, his daughter says.

Corinne Foxx posted on her Instagram story in response to media reports that the family was “preparing for the worst.” She reported that Jamie Foxx has been recuperating out of the hospital and “even played pickleball” on Thursday.

She also thanked his fans for their support and teased an “exciting work announcement” to come next week.

Jamie Foxx had been hospitalized following a medical complication on April 11, Corinne Foxx said in a previous statement.

The actor was in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie “Back in Action,” featuring Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

The director reported the film remained in production and is expected to wrap up filming on time, a Netflix source told the Hollywood Reporter.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 27-year-old Bay City man was killed during a shooting in Saginaw on Wednesday.
Bay City man killed in Saginaw shooting
The fire Thursday was at the Indian Hills Manor Mobile Home Park off Genesee Road.
Crews respond to fire at Genesee Twp mobile home park
Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to find a fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous.
Police searching for man considered armed, dangerous
Saginaw FlightCare Nurse
Michigan’s longest-serving flight nurse hangs up her wings
Zion Micsak-Tolbert
Bay City man arrested for double stabbing

Latest News

Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Doomsday plot: Idaho jury convicts Lori Vallow Daybell of murdering 2 children, romantic rival
A student in Wisconsin has died after being hit by a truck while waiting to get on a school bus.
Student dies after being hit by truck while boarding school bus, sheriff says
Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Blastomycosis cases among Delta County paper mill employees rises to 118
Owen Grigoreva and Ginger, his emotional support pot-bellied pig.
‘I had tears’: City won’t change ordinance for 9-year-old to keep emotional support pig