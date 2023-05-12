Jury awards $1.2M to ex-police officer who said he was fired for complaining about sexual harassment

A jury has awarded $1.2 million to a former police officer in a small Michigan city who claimed he was fired for complaining about unwanted sexual advances by a boss
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT
BANGOR, Mich. (AP) — A jury awarded $1.2 million to a former police officer in the city of Bangor who claimed he was fired for complaining about unwanted sexual advances by a boss.

An attorney for the city said jurors “chose to completely ignore” the testimony of a witness who said Hothman Misane was dismissed for mishandling a criminal investigation.

“We are considering each and every option available to the city of Bangor” to challenge the trial result, John Gillooly told The Associated Press.

Bangor, population 1,900, is in Van Buren County in southwestern Michigan.

Misane told jurors in federal court that he was fired in 2021 because of sexual harassment complaints about Tommy Simpson, who is the Bangor city manager and had also served as police chief. Simpson denied the allegations.

“I did not sexually harass anyone,” Simpson said in an email Friday.

He said he wasn't involved in Misane's firing. Simpson was not called to testify at trial, which ended Wednesday.

“We are extremely pleased with this result and will be happy to see our client move forward with this matter behind him,” said Jon Marko, Misane’s attorney.

