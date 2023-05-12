Lane closures planned on M-13 in Saginaw for road work

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Intermittent lane closures will take place on M-13 in Saginaw starting May 15.

The city is performing service verification within the right-of-way on S. Washington Avenue/M-13 between Janes Avenue and E. Remington Street. The work requires intermittent lane closures.

The lane closures will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 15 and continue through 4 p.m. on Friday, May 19.

During this time, one westbound and one eastbound lane will be closed at various times, the city said.

Drivers are encouraged to seek a different route.

