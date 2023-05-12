Mid-Michigan husband, wife share simultaneous battles with COVID, cancer

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) – A mid-Michigan family shared their story of sticking together while battling life-threatening illnesses.

In February, a video of a 10-year-old boy dressed in an army uniform to surprise his soldier dad went viral.

“At first my dad was going to surprise me. He was going to come to my house, and he was going to surprise me, but I wanted to surprise him,” said Johnny Bloomingdale.

Ryan Bloomingdale, a 45-year-old sergeant with the United States Army, had just completed a 47-day separation from his family due to a leadership course.

However, there is more to this Owosso family’s story.

“In December of 2021, my children were both looking at being orphans. And we are still here today, living, breathing,” said Mandy Bloomingdale.

In November 2021, Ryan battled the most life-threatening challenge in his life: COVID.

“I was on a ventilator. I lost like 15 days of my life that I have no recollection at all. I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t eat, my vocal cord was messed up so I could just whisper and stuff,” Ryan said.

In the midst of Ryan recovering at home from COVID, his wife Mandy was battling ovarian cancer. She decided to stop her treatment to care for her sickly husband.

“A lot of people, they didn’t agree with my decision. They said I was killing myself to save him,” Mandy said.

She said their love saved them both.

Ryan has made a full recovery from COVID and Mandy is now in remission.

As for their son Johnny, he’s just happy to have his dad home. The love he has for his father is undeniable.

