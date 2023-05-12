Minimal shower chances today & this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The middle of this week has had an awesome stretch of weather! Conditions have been warm with no humidity and plenty of sun to go around. We’ll start to have a few changes today, but it will remain warm with temperatures near 80 degrees again.

Shower chances have also remained at a minimum for today and this weekend. Mother’s Day is shaping up to be nice, just cooler but still staying comfortable.

Today

Temperatures are starting off warm this morning, there’s almost no need for a jacket at the bus stops or for your morning drive! We’ll warm up nicely again like Thursday where we reach around 75 degrees at noon, then up to around 80 or 81 degrees for the afternoon high temperatures. Today’s wind will be southeasterly in the morning before turning northeast in the afternoon. Speeds will be around 5 to 10 mph. The humidity stays low so it will continue to be a comfortable warmth.

Friday makes it way up to around 80 degrees. (WNEM)

The chances of showers today remains extremely minimal, only at a 10-20% chance at best. Owosso and Flint stand the best chance of seeing showers, while the rest of our area stays dry all through today. Even with the small shower chance near Flint, there’s no need to change or cancel any of your plans.

Tonight

We’ll stick with a variably cloudy sky overnight and a low of 55 degrees. The wind will stay northeast at 5 to 10 mph, overall making for another windows-open, comfortable night!

Friday night falls to around 55 degrees. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

A shower or two may try to linger near Flint on Saturday, but that chance is also low at 10% or less. Overall, no need to plan around that rain just like Friday! We will be cooler though, only up to 70 degrees. Those numbers will still be very comfortable though. The wind will speed up to 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph, continuing out of the northeast.

Saturday will see a larger temperature effect from the northeast wind. (WNEM)

Lows fall to around 49 degrees on Saturday night, then Sunday stays even cooler at only 62 degrees. While this will also be comfortable, it just won’t be as warm as this past week. The wind will stay northeasterly with a speed of 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

The Mother's Day Forecast is cooler, but comfortable! (WNEM)

Rain chances on Sunday have also been meandering away too. At this point, it’s looking to be a dry day outside of a stray sprinkle or two near Flint and Owosso. Skies will be more variably cloudy so we could have some windows of sun from time-to-time, immediately followed by cloud coverage.

Rain is looking to stay to our southwest on Sunday. (WNEM)

Next week continues to look bright, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

