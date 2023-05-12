Missing 5-year-old with autism found safe

GENESEE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The search for a missing 5-year-old girl in Genesee Township is over after the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said she was found safe on Friday.

The girl, who police said is nonverbal and has autism, was found safe and healthy in Genesee Township, the sheriff’s office said.

“A special thank you to all the agencies who responded to assist,” the sheriff’s office said.

