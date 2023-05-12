Missing 5-year-old with autism found safe

The missing person has been found safe.
The missing person has been found safe.(WNEM)
By WNEM Digital
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GENESEE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The search for a missing 5-year-old girl in Genesee Township is over after the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said she was found safe on Friday.

The girl, who police said is nonverbal and has autism, was found safe and healthy in Genesee Township, the sheriff’s office said.

“A special thank you to all the agencies who responded to assist,” the sheriff’s office said.

