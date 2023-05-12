NFL releases 2023 league schedule
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - The NFL released the 2023 league schedule on Thursday, May 11.
The scheduled Detroit Lions games are as follows:
- Thursday, Sept. 7: Lions @ Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. on NBC
- Sunday, Sept. 17: Seahawks @ Lions at 1 p.m. on FOX
- Sunday, Sept. 24: Falcons @ Lions at 1 p.m. on FOX
- Thursday, Sept. 28: Lions @ Packers at 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video
- Sunday, Oct. 8: Panthers @ Lions at 1 p.m. on FOX
- Sunday, Oct. 15: Lions @ Buccaneers at 1 p.m. on FOX
- Sunday, Oct. 22: Lions @ Ravens at 1 p.m. on FOX
- Monday, Oct. 30: Raiders @ Lions at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN
- Sunday, Nov. 12: Lions @ Chargers at 4:05 p.m. on CBS
- Sunday, Nov. 19: Bears @ Lions at 1 p.m. on FOX
- Thursday, Nov. 23: Packers @ Lions at 12:30 p.m. on FOX
- Sunday, Dec. 3: Lions @ Saints at 1 p.m. on FOX
- Sunday, Dec. 10: Lions @ Bears at 1 p.m. on FOX
- Saturday, Dec. 24: Lions @ Vikings at 1 p.m. on FOX
- Saturday, Dec. 30: Lions @ Cowboys at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN and ABC
For the full NFL schedule, go to the NFL website.
