Pictured Rocks Cruises preps for season open

Preparations include power washing the boats, painting and pre-selling tickets.
Preparations include power washing the boats, painting and pre-selling tickets.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Pictured Rocks Cruises is launching for the first time this season Saturday.

Preparations include power washing the boats, painting and pre-selling tickets. Pictured Rocks Cruises operations manager said they already have more reservations going into opening day than they had last year at this time.

Pictured Rocks Cruises operations manager said they’re looking forward to showing off the national lakeshore.

“Hopefully we can look forward to some good weather,” said Zach Boucher, Pictured Rocks Cruises operations manager. “We look forward to providing the same experience we’ve been doing for 75 plus years here and giving a first-class experience to see the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. We look forward to doing that again.”

Pre-purchasing tickets is recommended as tours sell out quickly.

