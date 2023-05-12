Police encourage detours to avoid traffic woes during Midland soccer weekend

Thousands have flocked to Midland as young athletes prepare to show off their soccer skills this weekend.
By James Felton and Brianna Owczarzak
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
While it means a big influx of business, the annual tournament also means lots of traffic.

“So, we estimate thousands of people are going to be up there. Obviously, with that area up there, there will be much more traffic than what there normally is for a general weekend here in Midland,” said Brennon Warren, spokesperson for the Midland Police Department.

The 2023 Midland Invitational tournament is expected to bring thousands of people to the area. The annual event starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 12 and runs through the weekend at the Midland Soccer Club.

Warren said he expects some congestion, but vehicles off the road have been the biggest problem over the years.

“The issues that we generally see in the past is people parking where they shouldn’t be parking. And there are signs that are clearly posted that this is a no parking area. We will enforce that no parking order,” Warren said.

The Midland Police have suggested detours to help everyone move a little easier.

“For eastbound traffic, we prefer you to take Diamond Drive all the way out to Waldo Avenue. And then if you’re trying to go westbound from that area, we also ask that you go northbound on Jefferson from the Joe Mann, Joseph Drive area up to Commerce Drive. And then you can get to Eastman from Commerce,” Warren said.

Warren said officers will be monitoring traffic in the area throughout the weekend.

“We’ll generally let it flow as it just goes. Not different than it would be like a construction zone or anything like that. So, again, as I stated earlier, we will be enforcing the no parking order that’s through here. So, you’ll definitely see our officers that are through there. And we’re just hoping that everyone will take their time and just flow through there as traffic does go,” Warren said.

