Search continues for 7-year-old boy who went missing during family fishing trip

Dayton Police & Fire said that Lucas Rosales, 7, was fishing with his family near Eastwood...
Dayton Police & Fire said that Lucas Rosales, 7, was fishing with his family near Eastwood MetroPark and was last seen on April 29.(Dayton Police & Fire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Ohio (Gray News) – Authorities are searching for a 7-year-old boy who went missing on a fishing trip nearly two weeks ago.

Dayton Police & Fire said that Lucas Rosales was fishing with his family near Eastwood MetroPark and was last seen around 6:40 p.m. on April 29.

Authorities said Lucas is 3 feet tall, weighs about 60 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with black sleeves, black pants and black Converse shoes.

First responders have provided numerous updates since Lucas went missing, saying multiple agencies are continuing the search.

A K-9 searches the area where 7-year-old Lucas Rosales went missing on a fishing trip.
A K-9 searches the area where 7-year-old Lucas Rosales went missing on a fishing trip.(Dayton Police & Fire)

Decreasing water levels gave officials the opportunity to create a temporary dam on a portion of the Mad River to aid the search.

Searchers are using multiple boats, thermal imaging devices, underwater drones, aerial drones, and SONAR devices to find Lucas. K-9s have also been brought in.

Police said at this time, they have no reason to suspect foul play and that the boy’s family has been fully cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 27-year-old Bay City man was killed during a shooting in Saginaw on Wednesday.
Bay City man killed in Saginaw shooting
The fire Thursday was at the Indian Hills Manor Mobile Home Park off Genesee Road.
Crews respond to fire at Genesee Twp mobile home park
Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to find a fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous.
Police searching for man considered armed, dangerous
Zion Micsak-Tolbert
Bay City man arrested for double stabbing
As requests come in from other shelters asking for help, the Midland Humane Society announced...
Midland Humane Society holds free adoption event

Latest News

This image provided by the U.S. Postal Service shows the new stamp honoring Native American...
US Postal Service honors civil rights leader, Ponca tribe Chief Standing Bear, with stamp
A large soccer tournament has kicked off on Friday, drawing thousands to the city of Midland...
Soccer tournament expected to boost area businesses
Midland soccer tournament to boosts area businesses
FILE -The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant is seen, July 14, 2015 in Knoxville, Tenn. The...
Tennessee company refuses US request to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators
Man groomed, raped minor, sheriff says