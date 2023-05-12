Soccer tournament expected to boost area businesses

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A large soccer tournament kicked off on Friday, drawing thousands to the city of Midland and giving area businesses a boost.

Chelsea Ross, the general manager of Lucky’s Steakhouse in Midland, said the event will score some big goals for their bottom line.

“I would think at least $5,000-7,000 per day,” Ross said.

She said this is above and beyond typical weekend revenue at Lucky’s Steakhouse. The restaurant isn’t far from the Midland Soccer Club, which is hosting its Annual Midland Invitational Tournament this weekend.

Ross said it’s all hands-on deck for a weekend that also features Mother’s Day.

“We are double staffed in the kitchen, double staffed in the front of the house, a couple of managers are managing this weekend just so we can help in the front and the back,” Ross said.

The soccer tournament is expected to draw thousands to the area.

“Bringing in more revenue for us, especially the servers, is going to be good because they can make more money,” Ross said.

George Hageage, technical director for the Midland Soccer Club, said the economic boost this event provides will be felt throughout the region.

“We have approximately, I would say 80 teams from outside the area that might be staying in hotels. So not just in Midland, I know they had a hard time getting hotel rooms and booking them because you know, we have a lot of hotels but just not enough for that. But I mean they’re reaching out to Bay City and Saginaw. So, we’re really affecting the whole Tri-County area,” Hageage said.

He said this tournament has been around for 40 years.

“It’s definitely one of those things where we’re part of the community. We love to be a part of it. And it’s a great time to be out here with the Midland Soccer Club at the Mother’s Day Tournament,” Hageage said.

With so many newcomers in town, Ross said she has some advice for them if they come to Lucky’s.

“Definitely don’t get full on all the bread because the entrees are huge. They always come with two sides. There’s always some to take home. And the best steak guy is cooking this weekend, so definitely order a steak,” Ross said.

