Soccer tournament expected to boost area businesses

A large soccer tournament is kicked off on Friday, drawing thousands to the city of Midland and giving area businesses a boost.
By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A large soccer tournament kicked off on Friday, drawing thousands to the city of Midland and giving area businesses a boost.

Chelsea Ross, the general manager of Lucky’s Steakhouse in Midland, said the event will score some big goals for their bottom line.

“I would think at least $5,000-7,000 per day,” Ross said.

She said this is above and beyond typical weekend revenue at Lucky’s Steakhouse. The restaurant isn’t far from the Midland Soccer Club, which is hosting its Annual Midland Invitational Tournament this weekend.

Related: Police encourage detours to avoid traffic woes during Midland soccer weekend

Ross said it’s all hands-on deck for a weekend that also features Mother’s Day.

“We are double staffed in the kitchen, double staffed in the front of the house, a couple of managers are managing this weekend just so we can help in the front and the back,” Ross said.

The soccer tournament is expected to draw thousands to the area.

“Bringing in more revenue for us, especially the servers, is going to be good because they can make more money,” Ross said.

George Hageage, technical director for the Midland Soccer Club, said the economic boost this event provides will be felt throughout the region.

“We have approximately, I would say 80 teams from outside the area that might be staying in hotels. So not just in Midland, I know they had a hard time getting hotel rooms and booking them because you know, we have a lot of hotels but just not enough for that. But I mean they’re reaching out to Bay City and Saginaw. So, we’re really affecting the whole Tri-County area,” Hageage said.

He said this tournament has been around for 40 years.

“It’s definitely one of those things where we’re part of the community. We love to be a part of it. And it’s a great time to be out here with the Midland Soccer Club at the Mother’s Day Tournament,” Hageage said.

With so many newcomers in town, Ross said she has some advice for them if they come to Lucky’s.

“Definitely don’t get full on all the bread because the entrees are huge. They always come with two sides. There’s always some to take home. And the best steak guy is cooking this weekend, so definitely order a steak,” Ross said.

Read next:
Pictured Rocks Cruises preps for season open
Preparations include power washing the boats, painting and pre-selling tickets.
Genesee Co. man sentenced in relation to 16-year-old shooting death
Terrance Painting
Ducklings rescued after falling into storm drains
Ducklings rescued from storm drains.
Consumers Energy offering buyout to non-union employees
Consumers Energy

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 27-year-old Bay City man was killed during a shooting in Saginaw on Wednesday.
Bay City man killed in Saginaw shooting
The fire Thursday was at the Indian Hills Manor Mobile Home Park off Genesee Road.
Crews respond to fire at Genesee Twp mobile home park
Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to find a fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous.
Police searching for man considered armed, dangerous
Zion Micsak-Tolbert
Bay City man arrested for double stabbing
As requests come in from other shelters asking for help, the Midland Humane Society announced...
Midland Humane Society holds free adoption event

Latest News

Midland soccer tournament to boosts area businesses
Man groomed, raped minor, sheriff says
Preparations include power washing the boats, painting and pre-selling tickets.
Pictured Rocks Cruises preps for season open
Police encourage detours to avoid traffic woes during Midland soccer weekend