Threats to Flint city officials prompt executive order

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley issued an executive order prohibiting unauthorized access to the garage below Flint City Hall due to recent threats directed at Flint city officials.

The city of Flint said recently, threats of physical violence and intimidation have been made toward city officials and employees, deeming that behavior as unacceptable and adding those threats do nothing to move the city of Flint forward.

The Flint Code of Ordinances says the mayor “shall determine the use and space within City Hall and within City buildings,” the city said.

With that authority in mind, Neeley issued an executive order directing that the parking garage beneath City Hall is only for the use of people authorized to park there, their passengers, and City employees who are using the garage to perform their duties.

Neeley said any unauthorized people loitering or present in the parking garage will be in violation of this executive order and will be subject to arrest and prosecution.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.