Tolling date announced for Liberty Bridge

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay City Bridge Partners (BCBP) has announced the official date for tolling on the Liberty Bridge.

The announcement was made on Friday, May 12.

“To receive free tolling when it begins June 1 on Liberty Bridge, city of Bay City residents must act! Create a BC-PASS account and have your transponder(s) properly installed. It costs you nothing,” the BCBP said in its announcement on Facebook.

They said that if motorists do not create an account, they will be responsible for paying the pay-by-plate rate of $5.50 when crossing the bridge each time.

BCBP wants to remind the public there are three ways to create a BC-PASS account:

Create your account online by visiting its website and follow these steps: Click on “Get Your BC-PASS,” Click “Sign up for an account,” Click “Create a new account” to provide the required information.



City residents are required to upload a photo of their vehicle registration. Once their information has been verified, BCBP will mail them a BC-PASS.

To create your account over the phone, call 855-648-4330 Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. so a customer service representative can assist you.

Create your account in person. Visit its office at 300 Center Ave., Suite 101. Be sure to check its website for current hours of operation, including extended hours during lunch and on Wednesday evenings. Remember to bring a valid photo ID and valid vehicle registration for each vehicle needing a BC-PASS. BCBP will create your account and provide you with your BC-PASSes.

BCBP advises all Bay City residents to follow one of those steps immediately to ensure free tolling for their class one vehicles until 2028.

If non-residents don’t want to pay the pay-by-plate rate, BCBP said they can create a BC-PASS account to ensure they will pay the lowest rate possible.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.