Tolling date announced for Liberty Bridge

Lynn Pavlawk talks about the grand opening of the Liberty Bridge on Thursday, Dec. 22, and what...
Lynn Pavlawk talks about the grand opening of the Liberty Bridge on Thursday, Dec. 22, and what residents can expect. #Sponsoredby Bay City Bridge Partners
By Emily Brown
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay City Bridge Partners (BCBP) has announced the official date for tolling on the Liberty Bridge.

The announcement was made on Friday, May 12.

“To receive free tolling when it begins June 1 on Liberty Bridge, city of Bay City residents must act! Create a BC-PASS account and have your transponder(s) properly installed. It costs you nothing,” the BCBP said in its announcement on Facebook.

They said that if motorists do not create an account, they will be responsible for paying the pay-by-plate rate of $5.50 when crossing the bridge each time.

BCBP wants to remind the public there are three ways to create a BC-PASS account:

  • Create your account online by visiting its website and follow these steps:
    • Click on “Get Your BC-PASS,”
    • Click “Sign up for an account,”
    • Click “Create a new account” to provide the required information.

City residents are required to upload a photo of their vehicle registration. Once their information has been verified, BCBP will mail them a BC-PASS.

  • To create your account over the phone, call 855-648-4330 Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. so a customer service representative can assist you.
  • Create your account in person. Visit its office at 300 Center Ave., Suite 101. Be sure to check its website for current hours of operation, including extended hours during lunch and on Wednesday evenings. Remember to bring a valid photo ID and valid vehicle registration for each vehicle needing a BC-PASS. BCBP will create your account and provide you with your BC-PASSes.

BCBP advises all Bay City residents to follow one of those steps immediately to ensure free tolling for their class one vehicles until 2028.

If non-residents don’t want to pay the pay-by-plate rate, BCBP said they can create a BC-PASS account to ensure they will pay the lowest rate possible.

Read next:
Tolling on Liberty Bridge to start soon, company says
It looks like drivers have a little extra time to get transponders for Liberty Bridge in Bay...
Genesee Ave. Bridge in Saginaw to close Monday
Road work generic
Lane closures planned on M-13 in Saginaw for road work
There is a traffic alert.
Lawsuit against Oxford schools, employees to move forward
A civil lawsuit against Oxford Community Schools filed by the families of Oxford shooting...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 27-year-old Bay City man was killed during a shooting in Saginaw on Wednesday.
Bay City man killed in Saginaw shooting
The fire Thursday was at the Indian Hills Manor Mobile Home Park off Genesee Road.
Crews respond to fire at Genesee Twp mobile home park
Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to find a fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous.
Police searching for man considered armed, dangerous
Saginaw FlightCare Nurse
Michigan’s longest-serving flight nurse hangs up her wings
Zion Micsak-Tolbert
Bay City man arrested for double stabbing

Latest News

Road work generic
Genesee Ave. Bridge in Saginaw to close Monday
There is a traffic alert.
Lane closures planned on M-13 in Saginaw for road work
The Michigan State Housing Development Authority announced it’s expanding their MI 10K DPA...
State expands access to $10K down payment assistance program
A civil lawsuit against Oxford Community Schools filed by the families of Oxford shooting...
Lawsuit against Oxford schools, employees to move forward