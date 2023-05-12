What does Title 42 expiring mean for Mid-Michigan?

Refugee youth services in Lansing chime in
A migrant gestures to Texas National Guard members standing behind razor wire on the bank of...
A migrant gestures to Texas National Guard members standing behind razor wire on the bank of the Rio Grande river, seen from Matamoros, Mexico, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Pandemic-related U.S. asylum restrictions, known as Title 42, are to expire May 11.(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
By Erin Bowling
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nonprofits across Mid-Michigan are preparing support systems in case of a surge of migrants, as the United States Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, assures the nation that there are enough resources to handle the influx of migrants.

“We have been preparing for this moment for more than a year and a half,” Mayorkas said.

This comes as the measure that allowed the U.S. to turn migrants away quicker during the COVID pandemic, known as Title 42, expired Thursday.

The end of Title 42 has led to hundreds of migrants lined up at southern borders in the United States, in an attempt to enter the country. The influx of migrants at the border could soon be coming to Michigan.

“It’s not necessarily just the border states, they a lot of times are there to start, because that’s where they will cross the border,” said Michelle Haskell, with Samaritas Refugee Youth Services in Lansing.

Once they’ve crossed the border, migrant children could be sent to Michigan. Samaritas provides refugee youth services in Lansing and they said there was a slight decrease in migrants after Title 42 was implemented.

“These youth are fleeing extreme circumstances. So they are seeing some pretty extreme traumas that most adults in our society couldn’t even fathom,” said Haskell.

She said while they can’t predict the future, they are ready for any increases that take place.

“We’ve been having conversations about this, and we’ve been kind of just making little tweaks to be prepared for whatever comes our way,” said Haskell.

Samaritas provides a number of resources for youth migrants, such as foster homes, therapy, mentors, tutors, and more.

“Youth who have come as a refugee, they need somewhere safe to go,” Haskell said. “They are by themselves, they don’t have a family member with them to care for them. So that’s exactly what our program does.”

They’ve been serving this community for decades, and said they’re ready for the upcoming influx.

If you’d like to get involved with any of their programs, you can find more information on Samaritas’ official website.

