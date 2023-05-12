Works of art at mid-Michigan park vandalized

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Some artwork at Bay City’s Vets Park was damaged with green spray paint.

The plaques are part of Art Around the City. organized by Studio 23.

There are 50 works of art across downtown, uptown, Vet’s Park, and Bigelow Park around the Bay City Railtrail. When TV5 arrived, Studio 23′s curator of exhibits, Amy Gibas, had already been cleaning some of the pieces for an hour and a half.

“When I came out here this morning I wasn’t in a great mood, but the amount of people that have walked past and said thank you and told me they appreciate what I’m doing and how much they enjoy having the artwork out here to enjoy…That’s really softened the blow,” Gibas said. “So, I’m feeling a lot better now than I did when I first got out here.”

Gibas said she used a special cleaner that removes spray paint, but she said it hasn’t been easy.

Three plaques were vandalized. The curator wanted to let everyone know that plaques will be updated this summer, so if you see an empty post, something new is on its way.

If you want your art featured, applications are open until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 14. The link to the application can be found in the Friday section of the WNEM hotlinks page.

