2023 Countywide Spelling Bee winners announced

(MGN)
By Emily Brown and Hannah Mose
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD) has announced the winners of the 2023 Countywide Spelling Bee.

This year, 218 students from 19 different districts, public school academies, and private schools across Genesee County put their spelling skills to the test.

Each student who placed in the top three of the Regional Spelling Bees received a medal along with a gift card to Barnes & Noble.

Students who placed in the top three of the Championship Spelling Bee, which was split into grades 5-8 and grades 9-12, received a plaque along with a Barnes & Noble gift card, the school district said.

First-place winners of the championship divisions received a trophy to take back to their school, where it will proudly be on display for the next year, the school district said.

Below are the names of the 2023 Countywide Spelling Bee Championship winners.

5th - 8th Grade Championship Winners:

  • 1st Place: Grace Fitch, Goodrich
  • 2nd Place: Kellen Dorcey, St. Paul Lutheran
  • 3rd Place: Aniruddh Basappa, Grand Blanc

9th - 12th Grade Championship Winners:

  • 1st Place: M’Kaegan Hall, Grand Blanc
  • 2nd Place: Arianna Jones, International Academy
  • 3rd Place: Liam Burger, Clio

Below are the students who placed in their division.

Grade 5 Winners:

  • 1st Place: Aniruddh Basappa, Grand Blanc
  • 2nd Place: Kellen Dorcey, St. Paul Lutheran
  • 3rd Place: Aiden Leighton, Flushing

Grade 6 Winners:

  • 1st Place: Reed Connor, Goodrich
  • 2nd Place: Erik Merz, Woodland Park Academy
  • 3rd Place: Morgin Willbanks, Atherton

Grade 7 Winners:

  • 1st Place: Femi Almaroof, Genesee Academy
  • 2nd Place: Kyra Purdue, Lake Fenton
  • 3rd Place: Liam Ngo, Grand Blanc

Grade 8 Winners:

  • 1st Place: Grace Fitch, Goodrich
  • 2nd Place: John Tewolde, Grand Blanc
  • 3rd Place: Skyler Wamsley, Grand Blanc

Grade 9 Winners:

  • 1st Place: Arianna Jones, International Academy
  • 2nd Place: Jocelyn Martinez, Genesee Early College
  • 3rd Place: Jeron Blade, Flushing

Grade 10 Winners:

  • 1st Place: Liam Burger, Clio
  • 2nd Place: Liam Nigrine, Flushing
  • 3rd Place: Mohamed Jarari, Carmen-Ainsworth

Grade 11 Winners:

  • 1st Place: Isabelle Scherbovich, Lake Fenton
  • 2nd Place: M’Keagan Hall, Grand Blanc
  • 3rd Place: Jaylen Roach, Carmen-Ainsworth

Grade 12 Winners:

  • 1st Place: Xander Stephenson, Mt. Morris
  • 2nd Place: Alexander Lang, Flushing
  • 3rd Place: Brayden White, Lake Fenton
