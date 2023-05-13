3-month-old puppy found shaved with swastikas on body, rescuers say

Missouri animal rescuers say a dog was recently brought to them shaved with swastikas drawn on...
Missouri animal rescuers say a dog was recently brought to them shaved with swastikas drawn on its body.(Rescue One)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Gray News) - Animal rescuers in Missouri say a dog was recently brought to them in appalling condition.

Rescue One, a state-licensed rescue, said a 3-month-old puppy was found shaved with swastikas drawn all over its body.

“Just when we think we have seen it all,” the rescue team shared online.

The team said authorities found the dog and brought it to them earlier this week.

“We are thankful that law enforcement rescued this dog and that we get to be part of her journey to a great home,” the team shared.

According to rescuers, the dog also had profanity written on its body with instructions to not feed her.

The rescue team said the animal has been given several baths to “scrub the hate off” and have since named her Leslie.

“We have named her Leslie and she is perfect,” the team shared.

Missouri animal rescuers say a dog continues to recover after it was found shaved with...
Missouri animal rescuers say a dog continues to recover after it was found shaved with swastikas on its body.(Rescue One)

Since being taken in, the rescue said the pup has been settling in nicely and getting along with the other dogs.

No information was immediately released regarding the dog’s owner or who may have shaved the animal.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Cole
Man groomed, raped minor, sheriff says
Brother shoots kidnapper with slingshot to save sister, police say
Starting May 12, 2023, WB US-10 will be closed from Bay City to I-75. This is part of the...
Detour on westbound US-10 in Bay County starts Friday
Lynn Pavlawk talks about the grand opening of the Liberty Bridge on Thursday, Dec. 22, and what...
Tolling date to be announced for Liberty Bridge
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say

Latest News

Mimicat of Portugal performs during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in...
Pop acts sing for glory at Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, with Ukraine in spotlight
Tense Flint City Council meeting leads to executive order
This image made available by Vatican News shows Pope Francis meeting Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy meets Pope Francis at Vatican and seeks backing for Ukraine’s peace plan
Baskets of non-perishable food donated to the Stamp Out Hunger food drive.
Stamping out hunger: Volunteer continues 60-year tradition