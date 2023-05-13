Church gifts new car to longtime nursery director for Mother’s Day surprise

A church in Alabama gave its nursery director a free car for Mother’s Day. (Source: WALA)
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - A nursery director at an Alabama church received an early Mother’s Day gift.

For 15 years, Blondine Mason has worked in the nursery at Destination Church and the members showed their appreciation by gifting her a new car.

“She’s like a baby whisperer. We are just so grateful for her,” said mother Greyson Hand.

Since taking on the role, pastor Wayne Sheppard said she has impacted so many lives in the community.

“She does not have her own children, but she’s taken care of hundreds of children and babies in this community for the last 15 years,” Sheppard said.

The church family said Mason cares for the children like they are her own and that’s why they decided she deserved a special gift for Mother’s Day.

“A donor also gave us the finances to bless her with a year’s worth of gas,” Sheppard said.

Though speechless while accepting the present, Hand, one of Mason’s longtime friends, spoke on her behalf.

“I’ve seen the impact and the love and the dedication that she has every single week. I don’t even know anyone like her, just the love that she has and the consistency,” Hand said.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Cole
Man groomed, raped minor, sheriff says
Brother shoots kidnapper with slingshot to save sister, police say
Starting May 12, 2023, WB US-10 will be closed from Bay City to I-75. This is part of the...
Detour on westbound US-10 in Bay County starts Friday
Lynn Pavlawk talks about the grand opening of the Liberty Bridge on Thursday, Dec. 22, and what...
Tolling date to be announced for Liberty Bridge
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say

Latest News

TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, May 13
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seen in a car during a visit at a military air base...
Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, left, and Planned Parenthood South Atlantic CEO Jenny Black...
North Carolina governor vetoes abortion limits, launches override showdown
The storm follows an outbreak of dozens of tornadoes in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado...
One dead after reported tornado in south Texas near U.S.-Mexico border