Cloudy and cooler Saturday, cooler yet for Mother’s Day

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update
By Kyle Gillett
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures are starting out a bit milder this morning in the lower-middle 60s already. We warm into the lower 70s this afternoon but not much further than that due to the cloud cover hanging around Mid-Michigan all day. A few isolated rain showers are expected late this morning and through the afternoon, mostly felt as sprinkles from time to time for a few folks.

Temperatures cool down into the upper 40s overnight, and only warm into the lower 60s for tomorrow. With continued cloudy skies tomorrow it will certainly feel a bit chillier than the last couple of days that we spent in the lower 80s.

More sunshine is in store for the coming work week with temperature rebounding into the upper 60s to lower-middle 70s.

Below is a look at your Hour-by-hour forecast for this afternoon, this evening, tomorrow morning and tomorrow afternoon:

