‘Tempers were high’: Tense Flint City Council meeting leads to executive order

By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Heated tempers at the Flint City Council meeting on Monday, May 8 prompted the mayor of Flint to issue an executive order out of caution.

Tempers were flaring at Monday night’s Flint City Hall meeting to the point that some council members felt their safety was in jeopardy. TV5 spoke to Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley who said in the wake of mass shooting after mass shooting, they can’t take any chances.

“There was some action at that past council meeting that concerned many of us and also our police department and some city council members,” Neeley said.

Tense and angry moments at the meeting lead him to issue an executive order prohibiting unauthorized access to the garage below Flint City Hall.

“We had to dispatch four officers to that location to have a level of de-escalation for some civil unrest that was occurring. Some threats were made, tempers were high,” Neeley said.

Neeley did not say who the threats came from but he said they want to be proactive before threats turn into action.

“This is about being proactive and cautious about what we’re doing and protecting the residents and also elected officials alike,” Neeley said. “This is the first of many executive orders that will be maintaining a level of public safety here in this building.”

Neeley said any unauthorized people loitering or present in the parking garage will be in violation of this executive order and will be subject to arrest and prosecution.

