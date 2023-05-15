Bill would help hire more police, reduce crime in mid-Michigan

MICHIGAN. (WNEM) - Congressman Dan Kildee kicked off National Police Week by introducing bipartisan legislation that would increase funding for mid-Michigan police departments.

The Invest to Protect Act would create a new grant program to help local police departments recruit officers, improve officer retention, secure mental health resources for officers, and purchase body cameras and other equipment, Kildee’s office said.

Every police department in Genesee, Saginaw, Bay, and Midland counties would be eligible for the program.

“We appreciate all the support Congressman Kildee is working to provide to help us serve the citizens of the City of Saginaw and make our city a safer place to live, work and play,” Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth said.

The bill has been endorsed by the National Fraternal Order of Police, the National Association of Police Organizations, and other law enforcement groups.

“Congressman Kildee is far more than an elected leader who stands for law enforcement. He gets it done along with those with whom he serves! As the sheriff of Genesee County, I am grateful for the congressman’s work for the people,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

