Body of missing Bridgeport Twp man located

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The body of a missing Bridgeport Township man has been found, according to the Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez.

A body was found in the Saginaw River on the night of Friday, May 12, according to Gomez, and has been identified as Robert Lee Rogers Jr. who had been reported missing.

Rogers was last seen in the area of Hamilton Street in the city of Saginaw on Saturday, May 6 about 2 a.m. and had not been seen since.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.