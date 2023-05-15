Crime Stoppers seeking information on unsolved deadly shooting

Rakema Hall Jr.
Rakema Hall Jr.(Crime Stoppers)
By Hannah Mose
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint is asking for information regarding an unsolved shooting that killed a teenager in 2019.

On Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at about 8:30 p.m., two people were hit in a drive-by shooting on the 3200 block of Western Road near Leith Street in Flint, Crime Stoppers said.

One person was injured in the shooting and another, 17-year-old Rakema Hall Jr., died from his injuries several days later, Crime Stoppers said.

Crime Stoppers of Flint is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information involving this case.

To submit a tip, go to the Crime Stoppers website or call 1-800-422-JAIL.

