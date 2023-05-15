A frosty start Monday, but plenty of sun & warmer today!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We hope you had a wonderful Mother’s Day Weekend! It was a bit cooler on Sunday, but overall a pleasant day with low humidity, dry weather, and a wind that never got too breezy. We’ll continue with more quiet conditions today, and more warmth as we see more sun, but there are a plethora of Frost and Freeze Alerts to begin today. Unfortunately, this may not be the only night this week we see see.

With all of the dry weather, we’re also seeing an elevated fire risk in Mid-Michigan. Although only our northern counties are included in the Red Flag Warning, check with your local municipality or the DNR to see if there are burn bans in your location.

Today

With high pressure settling in, we’re seeing skies clear out quickly very early this morning. This has led to the frosty conditions we’re seeing this morning as temperatures are falling well into the 30s. Take some steps to protect your plants and grab a jacket heading out to the bus stop!

Despite the cold start, we’ll warm up quickly today thanks to full sunshine! We get into the lower 50s by 9 AM, then lower to middle 60s at noon. The afternoon will see highs varied across Mid-Michigan, but they’ll generally land from the lower to middle 70s. Today’s wind will also be westerly at 5 to 10 mph. Humidity levels fall to 15-20% this afternoon which is why we have the elevated fire risk today.

Monday reaches up to the lower 70s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will remain mostly clear overnight as only a few high clouds move in from the south. Lows will fall to around 47 degrees, so there’s no threat of frost tonight. The wind will be west southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday night sees lows falling into the upper 40s, no frost tonight! (WNEM)

Tuesday

Plenty of sun will be around on Tuesday still. A backdoor cold front coming in from the north during the afternoon will bring a handful of clouds, potentially a pop-up shower too, but it’s going to be hard to see shower development with how dry the atmosphere will be. If any rain does form, it will be light and brief, the best timing will be from 4 PM to 6 PM, that timing from north to south. Overall, there’s no need to change or cancel any plans you have with how miniscule the chance of rain is!

The wind will pick up along the cold front though, shifting to the northeast with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Sustained winds will land around 10 to 20 mph, starting from the southwest before the shift in the afternoon. Highs will reach up to around 77 degrees, but this won’t be sustained all afternoon because of the passage of the cold front. We’ll fall back to the 60s, possible even some temperatures around 57 to 59 degrees before sundown.

Tuesday will see highs into the middle 70s, but earlier in the afternoon. (WNEM)

Tuesday night could see lows falling back to a more critical level again, especially farther away from the Saginaw Bay. Inland, temperatures could fall into the middle 30s which brings another round of frost and freeze concerns. This could lead to more Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings.

Tuesday night and Wednesday night could each have another round of frost & freeze alerts. (WNEM)

Watching Wednesday night too, temperatures could get cold again, a range in the middle to upper 30s which puts us into the frost/freeze territory. If you picked up flowers over the weekend, take steps to protect them these nights!

For a look at when a better chance of rain returns, take a look at the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

