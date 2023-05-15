Kettering fraternity fundraising for firefighters’ mental health

Students from Kettering University are fundraising all week to support the health of both past and present Flint firefighters.
By James Felton
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
In previous years, the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at Kettering would raise funds for new tools or equipment, but this year’s funds are being raised to support the mental health of these everyday heroes.

“Going to school here in Flint, you know, we’re in the city and we’re around the entire environment. So, it’s great to be able to help the community and help it grow and see an impact,” said Hunter Miller, a senior at Kettering University and the organizer of the Fireman’s Challenge fundraiser.

The fundraiser kicked off on Monday, May 15.

“We have a week long of events involving a band night, a volleyball tournament, hose rolling event, and we’re cooking food all day here at school,” Miller said.

The Fireman’s Challenge is a weeklong philanthropic tournament that benefits Flint Firefighters by spreading awareness and raising money for the department.

“They’ve done this for the last few years. They’ve created funding for us that we wouldn’t normally have in order for us to provide things that we needed but weren’t necessarily in the budget. So, they’re able to provide those things for us,” said Christian Perkins, the safety training officer for the Flint Fire Department.

Perkins said he is glad to see that money raised this year will go towards providing mental health support.

“To bring in counselors. And we really appreciate that because we’ve had a rough few years as far as losses of firefighters,” Perkins said.

Miller said he is proud to be a part of Pi Kappa Alpha and grateful to be in a position to give back.

“Being able to support them and give them what they need is what we love to do,” he said.

For information on how to donate, go to the Monday section on the WNEM hotlinks page.

