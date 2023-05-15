Lane closures announced for Independence, Lafayette Bridge

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Road work will impact traffic conditions on two Bay City bridges starting Monday, May 15.

Independence Bridge will be temporarily closed at 10 p.m. on Monday. It is expected to reopen at 10:30 p.m.

The Lafayette Bridge will be reduced to one lane from Monday, May 15 to Tuesday, May 16 while the Michigan Department of Transportation completes maintenance. The work is temperature and weather dependent.

