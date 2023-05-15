Local farm prepared for potential spring frost

THOMAS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - One local farm was able to avoid frost damage this past weekend thanks to its preparations.

Temperatures dropped to 31 degrees Sunday night, May 14, just slightly above the freezing point, which can be bad for some farmers and gardeners this time of year. However, Taylor Schomaker, the owner of Schomaker Farms in Thomas Township was prepared.

“This time of year, you’re always a little bit nervous. So, every night we’re watching the weather to see what the temperatures going to be and last night it was getting colder, so we did keep an eye on it,” she said.

If temperatures dropped to the 20s, some of the crops may have been ruined. For that reason, Schomaker said they are strategic with protecting and selling their live plants for gardens.

“We know we are at risk for some freeze for the spring. We want to be mindful of that. So, we don’t want anyone to take home any plants and then miss checking the weather for a night and ruin the plants that they just purchased. So, we keep everything safe in our heated greenhouse until it’s ready to go,” Schomaker said.

The Thomas Township produce farm sells not only live plants, but everything from tomatoes to onions, and to flowers and herbs. However, it’s the fruit they sell that they have to keep an eye on this time of year.

“We were actually nervous about our strawberries because there is already some flowers and buds on them that you can see. So, with the freezing temps, it puts those at risk. So, it didn’t freeze here last night. On the farm we didn’t have that hard frost so everything’s still safe,” Schomaker said.

With temperatures looking to stay above the freezing point, they are gearing up to plant their next set of crops.

“We’re planting cold crops and then next week we’ll start putting in our tomatoes and peppers and all of the things that will harvest for our stand,” Schomaker said.

Their self-serve farm stand is open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and if you’re interested in getting some fresh produce, their greenhouse will be open Thursday, May 18 through Sunday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.