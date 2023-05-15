Man killed, another injured in Saginaw shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 35-year-old Saginaw man was killed, and another man was injured in a shooting in the city over the weekend.

It happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13.

Officers from the Saginaw Police Department responded to a local hospital regarding two 35-year-old men who had arrived with gunshot wounds. One of the men, Mario Bulger, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, the Saginaw Police Department said.

The other man was treated and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting happened near Janes and S. 9th Street.

No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information, contact Det. Sgt. Matthew Gerow at 989-759-1251.

This was the city’s sixth homicide this year.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.