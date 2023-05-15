Michigan boy uses a slingshot to save his sister from being abducted from backyard, police say

Authorities in Michigan say a girl was able to escape an attempted kidnapping when her brother used a slingshot to strike the would-be attacker this week
Michigan State Police logo.
Michigan State Police logo.(MSP/WLUC)
By By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPENA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan girl was able to escape an attempted kidnapping when her brother used a slingshot to strike the would-be attacker, authorities said this week.

Mlive.com reports that the Michigan State Police arrested the accused assailant in the city of Alpena on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old's name has not been released though he has been charged as an adult with one count of attempted kidnapping/child enticement, one count of attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, and one count of assault and battery.

Michigan State Police said in a news release that the 8-year-old girl was in her backyard when the alleged assailant came out of the woods, grabbed her and covered her mouth. Authorities said the girl's brother, 13, hit the alleged attacker in the head and chest using a slingshot.

Police later arrested the 17-year-old based on another family member’s description of the suspect. Authorities also said the teenager had visible wounds from the slingshot.

Most Read

An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
John Cole
Man groomed, raped minor, sheriff says
‘Tempers were high’: Tense Flint City Council meeting leads to executive order
Lynn Pavlawk talks about the grand opening of the Liberty Bridge on Thursday, Dec. 22, and what...
Tolling date to be announced for Liberty Bridge
Anthony Brown, 15, will be graduating from Covington Latin School in just a few days.
15-year-old graduating with 4.48 GPA

Latest News

Gov Whitmer
Whitmer meets with government, business leaders on Europe trip
FILE - The Michigan State Police exit the Adams Township Hall after executing a search warrant,...
Voters oust Michigan clerk who doubts election results
Texas running back Bijan Robinson poses after being chosen by the Atlanta Falcons with the...
Run to daylight: Running backs go before WRs in NFL draft
School bus (generic)
‘Little hero:’ Boy stops Michigan school bus with ill driver