Officials search for prisoner incorrectly released from jail

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Law enforcement officers across the state are continuing a search for a prisoner who they said was incorrectly released from a jail in Ohio.

Christopher Bibbs Jr., 21, was serving a four to 10-year prison sentence for a carjacking in Wayne County. The Michigan Department of Corrections said he was taken to the Warren County Jail in Ohio because he was needed in court.

MDOC said it was notified on March 23 that the jail in Ohio incorrectly released him, and Bibbs was allowed the leave the jail on foot.

The MDOC Absconder Recovery Unit along with the U.S. Marshals Service has been working to bring Bibbs in. Now, they are asking for the public’s help to find him. Police believe Bibbs could be in the Detroit area.

Anyone with information on his location, or who may have seen him, are encouraged to call 911 or 1-844-362-8477.

Bibbs has a tattoo on his left forearm that says “only the strong survive.” He is 5′10″ and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

MDOC is encouraging residents to not approach Bibbs, but to contact law enforcement if he is seen.

