Officials search for prisoner incorrectly released from jail

Christopher Bibbs Jr.,
Christopher Bibbs Jr.,(Michigan Department of Corrections)
By Anna Kathman
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Law enforcement officers across the state are continuing a search for a prisoner who they said was incorrectly released from a jail in Ohio.

Christopher Bibbs Jr., 21, was serving a four to 10-year prison sentence for a carjacking in Wayne County. The Michigan Department of Corrections said he was taken to the Warren County Jail in Ohio because he was needed in court.

MDOC said it was notified on March 23 that the jail in Ohio incorrectly released him, and Bibbs was allowed the leave the jail on foot.

The MDOC Absconder Recovery Unit along with the U.S. Marshals Service has been working to bring Bibbs in. Now, they are asking for the public’s help to find him. Police believe Bibbs could be in the Detroit area.

Anyone with information on his location, or who may have seen him, are encouraged to call 911 or 1-844-362-8477.

Bibbs has a tattoo on his left forearm that says “only the strong survive.” He is 5′10″ and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

MDOC is encouraging residents to not approach Bibbs, but to contact law enforcement if he is seen.

Read next:
Man killed, another injured in Saginaw shooting
Saginaw Police Department is looking for new officers for their department.
Bill would help hire more police, reduce crime in mid-Michigan
Sex assault allegation investigated at South Carolina State University
Lane closures announced for Independence, Lafayette Bridge
Road work generic
Tuscola Co. woman wins $417K playing lottery
Fantasy 5

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Anthony Brown, 15, will be graduating from Covington Latin School in just a few days.
15-year-old graduating with 4.48 GPA
‘Tempers were high’: Tense Flint City Council meeting leads to executive order
Lynn Pavlawk talks about the grand opening of the Liberty Bridge on Thursday, Dec. 22, and what...
Tolling date to be announced for Liberty Bridge
John Cole
Man groomed, raped minor, sheriff says

Latest News

Fantasy 5
Tuscola Co. woman wins $417K playing lottery
(Source: MGN)
Lane closures announced for Independence, Lafayette Bridge
Bill would help hire more police, reduce crime in mid-Michigan
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, May 15th