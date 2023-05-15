Patchy frost overnight tonight, much warmer to start the work week.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures made it into the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon across Mid-Michigan, which is much cooler than we have been over the past 3-4 days. Tonight we remain quite chilly but the warmth returns in force tomorrow.

Temperatures tonight dip into the upper and middle 30s across Mid-Michigan tonight, potentially cool enough for patchy frost across Mid-Michigan, and frost and a freeze across our far northwestern communities in higher elevation. Thankfully, due to full sunshine as soon as the sun rises tomorrow morning, the window for frost to set in will be very short: only 1-maybe 2 hours. This means the risk for damaging frost for the majority of Mid-Michigan is low, but still not zero. Bringing in or covering your sensitive plants is a good idea tonight.

Thankfully we are set to warm up very quickly tomorrow, heading well into the 50s and even lower 60s by around lunch time, and the middle 70s by the afternoon. Expect full sunshine all day long!

Here is a check of your hour-by-hour for tonight tomorrow morning, tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening:

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Evening Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Evening Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Evening Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Evening Forecast Update (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.