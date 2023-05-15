Plenty of sun again Tuesday, with a few frosty nights possible

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although a bit cloudy at times, with a few sprinkles mixed in, it wasn’t a bad weekend by any stretch! A little cool on Sunday too, but only for a day.

We’ve seen temperatures warm back into the 70s this afternoon and the sun has taken over our skies once again. The only downside? We’re getting to the point again where we could really use some rain and with how quickly things are drying out, we’ve seen some Red Flag Warnings issued for hazardous burning conditions.

High temperatures should be just fine this week, but a few chilly nights could bring some frost, so we’ll be keeping our eyes on that.

This Evening & Overnight

We don’t have much to worry about through this evening, with plenty of sunshine before sunset (8:53 PM) and clear skies through most of the night. Temperatures will steadily drop out of the 70s, through the 60s, and eventually land in the 40s and 50s for overnight lows.

Lows will settle in the 40s and 50s tonight. (WNEM)

Any Red Flag Warnings will expire at 9 PM.

Winds will remain light overnight, but strong enough for us to avoid falling further than we would with calm winds. No frost is expected this evening.

Tuesday

Skies will start with plenty of sun on Tuesday, but a cold front lurking to our north may bring some additional cloud cover for the afternoon hours. We’re not expecting these clouds to take over by any stretch and we should keep the sun going, but we’ll see more than the morning hours.

That cold front may bring a few very spotty light showers or sprinkles, but it will be fighting a very dry air mass so these are far from a guarantee. These showers don’t seem to be anything worth planning your day around, but we’d rather you know there’s even a small chance.

High temperatures on Tuesday are expected to be mostly in the 70s. (WNEM)

Highs on Tuesday will be in the 70s in most areas, with a chance for a few 80s to mix in also. Those 80s may depend on how quickly our winds flip to a northeasterly direction tomorrow evening. That will cool things down quick behind the cold front. That will be the bigger impact from the front, rather than any showers that may develop.

Potentially Frosty Nights Ahead

What we’ll be watching on Wednesday morning and Thursday morning will be the potential for frost. We’re expecting mostly clear skies during these nights, and with winds remaining pretty light, we should see lows drop to the 30s in places both nights.

Wednesday morning should be warmer than Thursday morning, with lows in the middle 30s to near 40.

Lows Tuesday night are expected to be close to the frost point in many spots. (WNEM)

However, with highs only in the 50s and low 60s on Wednesday, we’ll have potential to drop much further, with lows falling to at least the middle 30s by Thursday morning, and perhaps even cooler in spots.

Low temperatures are expected to be in the 30s on Wednesday night. Frost is most likely Wednesday night. (WNEM)

There will likely be some Frost Advisories issued in the next few days, so we’ll be sure to keep you informed of those when they are sent out. You also can keep tabs yourself on our Weather Alerts page!

