Police looking for teen considered armed, dangerous

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is looking for a 17-year-old who is considered armed and dangerous.

Justin Jamal Love has multiple arrest warrants from Saginaw, Saginaw Township, and Bridgeport Township stemming from several armed robberies, unlawful driving away of an automobile, and assault with intent to murder a police officer, the Saginaw Police Department said.

He is described as 5′10″ and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen dressed in all black.

Love has been robbing businesses, people, and stealing cars over the last five days, Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth said.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately call 911.

Justin Jamal Love (Saginaw Police Department)

