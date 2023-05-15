Police: Teen considered armed, dangerous arrested

(WRDW/WAGT)
By Emily Brown
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department arrested a 17-year-old who was considered armed and dangerous, Saginaw Police Sgt. Matthew Gerow said.

The police department made the announcement that they were looking for the teen Monday afternoon at 12:27 p.m.

He had multiple arrest warrants from Saginaw, Saginaw Township, and Bridgeport Township stemming from several armed robberies, unlawful driving away of an automobile, and assault with intent to murder a police officer, the Saginaw Police Department said.

The teen had been robbing businesses, people, and stealing cars over the last five days, Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth said, adding he shot at Saginaw police officers about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 14.

That incident happened in the area of Hess and the Vista Villa Apartments in Buena Vista Township. The teen was in a stolen vehicle that was being pursued by police when he bailed out of the vehicle, ran, and shot at police officers, Ruth said.

The officers were not struck nor did they return fire, Ruth said.

The teen was arrested on Monday, May 15. Police recovered a weapon from him at the time of his arrest, police said.

Justin Jamal Love
Justin Jamal Love(Saginaw Police Department)
