Potential Mercury spill closes post office, convenience store

CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A potential Mercury spill has put a post office and convenience store in isolation, and five US Postal workers and two convenience store employees are being medically evaluated and checked for contamination.

The potential Mercury spill occurred on Monday, May 15 at a U.S. Post Office located at 8959 South Lake Station Ave. in Clare County. It was reported to Clare County 911 at 9 a.m. by U.S. Post Office employees.

The postal workers said they had been sorting mail in the rear of the facility and loading it into wheeled carts for distribution on the back loading area when they discovered what appeared to be Mercury spilling from one of the packages in the cart onto the ground below, according to Jerry Becker, the director of Clare County’s Emergency Management Homeland Security Division.

The potential Mercury was spilled inside the building and outside on the loading area. The post office was isolated and closed, Becker said.

The employees have a morning routine of walking to the local convenience store, located adjacent to the Post Office, before venturing out on their routes, Becker said. Since the extent of the contamination is still being determined, the convenience store was also isolated and closed.

Temporary evacuation was requested from residents near the potential spill as to not expose them to potential fumes from the Mercury, Becker said, adding the intersection was also closed off so vehicle traffic would not interfere with HazMat crews on scene.

At this time there is not a hazard to the area as it is contained on site, Becker said.

Isabella HazMat Team, U.S. Postal Officials, Garfield Township Fire Department, Central Michigan Department of Public Health, and EMS Mobile Medical Response remain on scene conducting surveys and planning cleanup activities.

Five U.S. Postal workers and two convenience store employees are being medically evaluated and checked for contamination, Becker said.

No adverse health effects have been reported by any of those exposed, according to Becker, but a local hospital has been alerted and is preparing to receive patients if needed.

The U.S. Postal Service has determined that the package originated at the Detroit Terminal and they are back tracking to establish if any breach of the package occurred before it arrived at the Lake location, Becker said.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.