Potential Mercury spill closes post office, convenience store

United States Postal Service
United States Postal Service(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Emily Brown
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A potential Mercury spill has put a post office and convenience store in isolation, and five US Postal workers and two convenience store employees are being medically evaluated and checked for contamination.

The potential Mercury spill occurred on Monday, May 15 at a U.S. Post Office located at 8959 South Lake Station Ave. in Clare County. It was reported to Clare County 911 at 9 a.m. by U.S. Post Office employees.

The postal workers said they had been sorting mail in the rear of the facility and loading it into wheeled carts for distribution on the back loading area when they discovered what appeared to be Mercury spilling from one of the packages in the cart onto the ground below, according to Jerry Becker, the director of Clare County’s Emergency Management Homeland Security Division.

The potential Mercury was spilled inside the building and outside on the loading area. The post office was isolated and closed, Becker said.

The employees have a morning routine of walking to the local convenience store, located adjacent to the Post Office, before venturing out on their routes, Becker said. Since the extent of the contamination is still being determined, the convenience store was also isolated and closed.

Temporary evacuation was requested from residents near the potential spill as to not expose them to potential fumes from the Mercury, Becker said, adding the intersection was also closed off so vehicle traffic would not interfere with HazMat crews on scene.

At this time there is not a hazard to the area as it is contained on site, Becker said.

Isabella HazMat Team, U.S. Postal Officials, Garfield Township Fire Department, Central Michigan Department of Public Health, and EMS Mobile Medical Response remain on scene conducting surveys and planning cleanup activities.

Five U.S. Postal workers and two convenience store employees are being medically evaluated and checked for contamination, Becker said.

No adverse health effects have been reported by any of those exposed, according to Becker, but a local hospital has been alerted and is preparing to receive patients if needed.

The U.S. Postal Service has determined that the package originated at the Detroit Terminal and they are back tracking to establish if any breach of the package occurred before it arrived at the Lake location, Becker said.

Read next:
Body of missing Bridgeport Twp man located
Robert Lee Rogers Jr.
Police: Teen considered armed, dangerous arrested
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Teen driver, passenger seriously injured in crash
Car Crash
Officials search for prisoner incorrectly released from jail
Christopher Bibbs Jr.,

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Police: Teen considered armed, dangerous arrested
Christopher Bibbs Jr.,
Officials search for prisoner incorrectly released from jail
Anthony Brown, 15, will be graduating from Covington Latin School in just a few days.
15-year-old graduating with 4.48 GPA
Car Crash
Teen driver, passenger seriously injured in crash

Latest News

Kettering fraternity fundraising for firefighters’ mental health
Students from Kettering University are fundraising all week to support the health of both past...
Kettering fraternity fundraising for firefighters’ mental health
Youth First Talent Showcase
One Week, One Street Fundraiser
Rakema Hall Jr.
Crime Stoppers seeking information on unsolved deadly shooting