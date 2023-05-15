Teen driver, passenger seriously injured in crash

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A teenage driver and their passenger were seriously injured in a crash in Shiawassee County on Friday.

It happened on Mason Road near Cleveland Avenue in Owosso Township.

The investigation determined the SUV was traveling west on Mason Road when the driver lost control and crashed into a utility pole and a tree, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Owosso Township Fire Department had to use the “jaws of life” to extricate the driver and passenger who were trapped in the vehicle.

The driver and passenger were airlifted with serious injuries.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.

