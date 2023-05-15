Tuscola Co. woman wins $417K playing lottery

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Tuscola County woman won $417,233 playing the Michigan Lottery.

The 63-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, won the money by matching the Fantasy 5 numbers in the April 30 drawing. The winning numbers were 08-14-30-37-39. She bought her ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I usually buy Fantasy 5 tickets online and I bought 10 tickets for this drawing,” she said. “I checked the winning numbers online the day after the drawing and was bummed when I saw the jackpot had been won. The possibility of myself being the jackpot winner didn’t even cross my mind.”

She logged into her lottery account and saw she was the winner of the jackpot.

“I started screaming! My husband ran upstairs because he thought something was wrong. When I showed him how much I’d won, he was in disbelief,” she said.

She plans to buy a new vehicle and invest with her winnings.

