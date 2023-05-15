Tuscola Co. woman wins $417K playing lottery

Fantasy 5
Fantasy 5(Michigan Lottery)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Tuscola County woman won $417,233 playing the Michigan Lottery.

The 63-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, won the money by matching the Fantasy 5 numbers in the April 30 drawing. The winning numbers were 08-14-30-37-39. She bought her ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I usually buy Fantasy 5 tickets online and I bought 10 tickets for this drawing,” she said. “I checked the winning numbers online the day after the drawing and was bummed when I saw the jackpot had been won. The possibility of myself being the jackpot winner didn’t even cross my mind.”

She logged into her lottery account and saw she was the winner of the jackpot.

“I started screaming! My husband ran upstairs because he thought something was wrong. When I showed him how much I’d won, he was in disbelief,” she said.

She plans to buy a new vehicle and invest with her winnings.

Read next:
Man killed, another injured in Saginaw shooting
Saginaw Police Department is looking for new officers for their department.
Bill would help hire more police, reduce crime in mid-Michigan
Sex assault allegation investigated at South Carolina State University
‘It’s the worst thing to watch’, mother who lost son to DIPG says
Essexville mother uses Mother's Day to highlight brain cancer awareness
Stamping out hunger: Volunteer continues 60-year tradition
One Bay City man has been fighting hunger in mid-Michigan for 60 years.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Anthony Brown, 15, will be graduating from Covington Latin School in just a few days.
15-year-old graduating with 4.48 GPA
‘Tempers were high’: Tense Flint City Council meeting leads to executive order
Lynn Pavlawk talks about the grand opening of the Liberty Bridge on Thursday, Dec. 22, and what...
Tolling date to be announced for Liberty Bridge
John Cole
Man groomed, raped minor, sheriff says

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Lane closures announced for Independence, Lafayette Bridge
Bill would help hire more police, reduce crime in mid-Michigan
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, May 15th
Saginaw Police Department is looking for new officers for their department.
Man killed, another injured in Saginaw shooting