The Weeknd changes social media profiles to real name

FILE - The Weeknd is shown in this file photo. He's using his real name on his social media...
FILE - The Weeknd is shown in this file photo. He's using his real name on his social media profiles.(Source: WCBS/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The most popular musician on the planet, at least by streaming metrics, is changing his name.

The Weeknd’s Twitter and Instagram accounts now use his real one: Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

Earlier this month, the Canadian singer-songwriter told “W Magazine” that his next album could be the last with his stage name.

He said he would still make music but wasn’t sure if he’d use The Weeknd after that.

In March, Guinness World Records declared Tesfaye the world’s most popular musician based on streaming statistics.

The Weeknd's real name appears on his social media accounts.
The Weeknd's real name appears on his social media accounts.(Source: TWITTER @THEWEEKND/CNN)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Anthony Brown, 15, will be graduating from Covington Latin School in just a few days.
15-year-old graduating with 4.48 GPA
‘Tempers were high’: Tense Flint City Council meeting leads to executive order
Christopher Bibbs Jr.,
Officials search for prisoner incorrectly released from jail
Lynn Pavlawk talks about the grand opening of the Liberty Bridge on Thursday, Dec. 22, and what...
Tolling date to be announced for Liberty Bridge

Latest News

FILE - The incident was reported around 1 p.m. Sunday at Mativ Inc. Paper Mill in Whiting,...
Man dies after getting stuck in machine at paper mill
TV news update: Monday afternoon, May 15
Justin Love
Police looking for teen considered armed, dangerous
Kenan Stiehl donated her liver to her mom for Mother's Day.
Daughter donates liver to save her mother’s life
A Ballparks National game on Kissick Way in Macks Creek went sour after a disturbance call was...
Umpire arrested, accused of putting deputy in a chokehold