$15M grant applications now open for Michigan nonprofits

Funding is available for Michigan nonprofits helping residents out of poverty
By Samantha Sayles
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Applications for the $15 million MI Impact Grant opened Tuesday for Michigan nonprofits helping residents out of poverty.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) announced on May 16 nonprofits that provide programming to lift people out of poverty should apply by June 23.

According to LEO, the grant program is designed to support the work of nonprofits that provide meaningful and sustained impact in the communities they serve.

Large nonprofits could receive one-time grant funds between $1 to $2 million from August 24, 2023 – August 24, 2025, to create programming or expand current programming that supports disproportionally impacted communities in their recovery from the pandemic.

To be eligible for the funding, the organization must be:

  • Michigan-based 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19) nonprofit
  • Fiscally sponsored project by a 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19)

The grant program will prioritize partnerships with larger nonprofits that share the state’s commitment to providing services that help lift Michigan residents out of poverty about the ALICE threshold.

Nonprofits must submit their application by noon on Friday, June 23.

