Alleged high-level drug trafficker arrested in Flint

Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) badge.(Michigan State Police)
By Emily Brown
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A suspected high-level drug trafficker has been arrested after a search warrant was executed following a long-term investigation.

The Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) executed a search warrant in September 2021 at the home of the suspect in the city of Flint following a long-term investigation, MSP said.

According to MSP, the suspect has evaded the court system and held a multiple count felony warrant for dangerous drugs for over two years.

FANG, MSP Emergency Support Team, and MSP Third District Fugitive Team executed a search warrant at the residence on Saturday, May 13 and the suspect was taken into custody, MSP said.

Approximately seven kilos of various illegal drugs were seized including fentanyl, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and heroin, according to MSP, adding detectives also located approximately $5,000 in cash, one vehicle, two firearms, and a kilo press.

The suspect is lodged at the Genesee County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. Once complete, the report will be sent to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s office for review.

MSP wants to remind the public synthetic opioids were responsible for over 100,000 deaths in 2021, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, with the primary opioid being fentanyl.

To report illegal narcotics, please contact FANG investigators at 810-233-3689 or Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County at 1-800-422-JAIL.

