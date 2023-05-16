Bay City vandalized near park, rail trail

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – The Bay City Department of Public Safety said it has received multiple reports of vandalism near the area of Carroll Park and the Rail Trail.

On Tuesday, May 16, the department posted several pictures of graffiti with vulgar language on benches, fences, and sidewalks.

The vulgar language was covered up in the photos posted to Facebook.

This comes just days after artwork in Bay City’s Vets Park was damaged with green spray paint.

If you have any information on who caused this damage, contact the Bay City Department of Public Safety at 989-892-8571 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Outside of those hours, you can contact the Bay County Central Dispatch non-emergency number at 989-892-9551.

For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

