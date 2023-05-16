Big temperature change coming Wednesday, frost possible tonight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been another dry day in Mid-Michigan, and temperatures have been on the pleasant side most of today.

But now that winds are starting to turn to a northeasterly direction, things are cooling off very quickly, especially near Lake Huron late this afternoon. Areas that managed the 70s earlier today are now dropping into the 50s and it’s going to be a very cool, arguably cold night.

With those cold temperatures expected, some Frost Advisories have been issued for tonight, and more could be on the way tomorrow night. For a complete listing, head to our Weather Alerts page!

This Evening & Overnight

A cold front is dropping through the area this afternoon, and while it’s not producing any rain showers, it has been bringing a few clouds with it. In addition to the clouds, our skies have been a little more milky white and hazy today, giving us an overcast appearance. However, most of it is actually wildfire smoke from fires currently burning in Canada, with clusters in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Lows will be a mix of 30s and 40s tonight. (WNEM)

Outside of the clouds, which should pass through quickly, and the smoke overhead, skies should remain pretty clear tonight. That will take our temperatures down into the 30s and 40s for overnight lows. Frost will be possible as our winds are expected to drop off overnight, too.

If any wind remains tonight, we expect it to be from a northeasterly direction.

Wednesday

Skies are expected to be very sunny on Wednesday, assuming we don’t see wildfire smoke spoil the party like today. However, any sun on Wednesday will be deceiving sunshine. Behind our cold front, a much cooler air mass moves in for Wednesday and a northeasterly wind will bring the cooler air off of Lake Huron through the day.

A much cooler day is expected on Wednesday. (WNEM)

Expect highs to primarily be in the 50s on Wednesday, with any 60s reserved for areas farther inland toward US-127 away from Lake Huron. Areas right along the shoreline, such as Port Hope and Harbor Beach, may not even escape the 40s.

Overnight lows are expected to be cooler tomorrow night. (WNEM)

Dry weather and clear skies should keep on rolling through Wednesday night, but with our cool temperatures during the day, we’ll already be off to a head start for a cold night. Many will fall into the 30s on Wednesday night, with light winds, allowing for frost to develop.

More Frost Advisories are likely, while also likely covering a larger area. We’ll keep you informed!

